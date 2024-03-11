"Come on, Sho" - When Shohei Ohtani's wild pitch brought out Mark Canha's furious side

The Los Angeles Dodgers fans are thrilled to witness one of the league’s best, Shohei Ohtani, playing on their team. However, they surely are missing Ohtani's moments on the mound.

After undergoing a successful surgery for last year’s UCL injury, Ohtani will be unable to pitch until 2025. Although his hitting is still a sight to see, he's even more amazing in his two-way style of playing.

During his time with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani had some memorable incidents as the team’s ace. Especially the one with then-Oakland A's player Mark Canha in 2021 when Ohtani almost started a brawl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rhett Bollinger and Justice de los Santos documented the incident on MLB.com.

Shohei Ohtani knew how to win a game

It was May 2021, and Shohei Ohtani had yet to be named the AL MVP for the first time. He started the game for the Angels, and when the bottom of the third inning came around, he was face-to-face with Canha.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani threw a 93.3 fastball which narrowly missed Canha’s face.

“Come on, Sho,” Canha seemed to say.

Then-Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki had some words with upset Canha and got involved in a verbal argument, while Shohei appeared to smile. This led players to gather on the field. However, Shohei remained calm and raised his right hand as an apologetic gesture to settle the situation.

Although Ohtani hit Canha in the sixth, that didn’t start an altercation. After the A’s 3-1 win, the team manager, along with the players, said the situation was nothing more than an in-game moment.

“I wasn't really thinking too much of it,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, via MLB.com. “He's a good hitter, and against good hitters, I need to make my pitches in, and that's what I did. Nothing had any intent or was on purpose. That's it."

“It's just two guys in the heat of the moment. Everything after that was water under the bridge," Suzuki said.

The San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, who was then managing the A's, said:

“Sometimes, certain things upset you,” Melvin said. “It looked like the ball was going right for his face. He just reacted. That’s the way it is. It’s an emotional game. Didn’t react at all the time he got hit. He’s used to getting hit. It’s not the first time; it won’t be the last.”

On-field tussles are nothing new to baseball, and for Ohtani, it could be a moment to remember.

Years have passed since the incident, and Ohtnai is now one of MLB’s stars. He’s been on a mission since joining the Dodgers, and that is to win the World Series.

So far, in the Cactus League, Shohei Ohtani has shown his worth, with fans expecting to see more of him to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.