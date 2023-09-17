Could Frankie Montas return to the Yankees lineup soon? Pitcher spotted with team's Triple-A affiliate, expected to start Sunday's game

New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has reportedly been spotted in the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders clubhouse and may even start for the AAA outfit very soon. Montas has missed the 2023 MLB season so far after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in February.

Now, it looks like he's on his way to making a huge step in his long journey to return to fitness before the end of the season.

Frankie Montas started his major league career with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the next season. After a year in the minor leagues with the LA team, Montas was traded to the Oakland Athletics before the deadline in 2016.

In August 2022, the Athletics traded Montas to the New York Yankees and many have considered it a huge loss for the Yankees. After making only eight starts for the Yankees in 2022, Montas was placed in the IL due to a shoulder inflammation at the start of the 2023 season and ruled out for the first month.

Since then, he has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and spent the rest of the season in the IL.

However, he may be getting his first start after months of recovery on Sunday as the RaiRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons.

Aaron Boone confirms Frankie Montas return to the AAA on Sunday

After being spotted in the Scranton Wilkes-Barre clubhouse over the weekend, it has been confirmed that Frankie Montas will play for the RailRiders on Sunday's AAA game against the Bisons. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has confirmed that the pitcher has made a lot of progress since his surgery and said that there's a possibility that he might also make his MLB return before the end of the season.

The Yankees locker room has been in high spirits despite the improbability of making the playoffs as several youngsters have burst into the scene. Could it also pave the way for Montas to cement his position in the rotation?