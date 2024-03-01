"Could've been a lot of more serious" - When Mike Trout expressed relief after avoiding serious injury in car accident

Los Angeles Angels All-Star player Mike Trout was once involved in a life-threatening car accident at the age of 24. It happened in 2016 and could have changed his future significantly, but luck favored him that night.

Trout had already won the MVP award in 2014 and narrowly missed another chance to add one more the year before the incident. He was already a four-time All-Star and had won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards.

However, according to a report published in 2016 by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, things could have been worse for Trout.

“I’m just very fortunate,” Trout said, according to Fletcher. “It could have been a lot more serious. It’s a scary thing for sure.”

Trout wasn't permitted to share the details regarding the incident. According to the CHP report mentioned in Fletcher's newsletter, Trout was trying to avoid the commotion caused by another accident on the 55 freeway.

Trout's Mercedes crashed into the left side of a Chevrolet Sonic, the driver of which was a 27-year-old lady. Fortunately, Mike made it out of the collision safely, but the same thing can't be said for the woman. She was admitted to the hospital as she had suffered "major" injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol report.

Fletcher reported Trout shared he went for dinner with his teammates after their home game, which ended around 6:30 p.m. He was on his way back at 9 p.m. when the accident occurred.

“A lot of things go through your head,” Trout said, via Fletcher. ”It’s a scary situation. I thought I would wake up and be sore. With the impact, I thought it was a possibility, but when I woke up I was fine.”

Ascendence of Mike Trout since 2016

Mike Trout overcame the situation and became the AL MVP of the year. After 2016, he continued to perform well and added more All-Star nods with an MVP title in 2019.

He has a record of getting the All-Star invitation for eight straight years. During his career, he won three MVP titles, while becoming the finalist of it four times. there is still one achievement that has eluded him: a World Series win.

Despite having those stellar career records, Trout only had one postseason appearance in 2014 since his debut in 2011. Under the Angels' new manager, Ron Washington, Trout is determined to end the team’s postseason drought. And his goal is to win a World Series in 2024.

