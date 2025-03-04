“Could’ve traded him for Kyle Tucker”; “Yankee trainers all need to be fired" - New York fans frustrated as Luis Gil out 6+ weeks with lat strain

The New York Yankees were dealt a serious blow when it was revealed that Luis Gil was getting shut down. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has a lat strain that should keep him out for at least six weeks.

He will not be able to resume throwing until then and is expected to finish his training program and stretch himself out to be a starter again. It could be months before he's on the mound in the Bronx.

Yankees fans expressed their frustrations with the news, including some lamenting that they didn't include Gil in a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker.

"Could've traded him for Tucker and helped to improve massive weaknesses across the lineup but the dumbass GM said no," a fan wrote.

"And so it begins. A mediocre Yankee season is on the way," one fan commented.

"Tough break for Gil and the Yankees. Who steps up in the rotation now?" another fan wrote.

"These Yankee trainers all need to be FIRED!" one fan said.

"It's not Yankees season without crippling injuries," one fan tweeted.

"Very unfortunate but it could also have been much worse," another fan tweeted.

This paves the way for Marcus Stroman to reenter the starting rotation. He arrived late to camp amid rumors of a demotion/trade and insisted that he would not pitch out of the bullpen. He may not have to now.

New York signed Max Fried in the offseason, so their rotation is not in complete disarray. The move was going to push Stroman to the pen and it allows the team to "replace" Gil with another high-level starter instead.

Luis Gil opens up on brutal injury

The New York Yankees will be without Luis Gil for at least six weeks. If he's shut down for the full timeframe and comes back healthy, he'll likely need roughly another six weeks to get back up to speed. It could be a long time before he's back in the rotation.

The Yankees will shut Luis Gil down (Imagn)

“Tough moment right there to digest," Gil said on Monday, via the New York Post. "Last year, you end up putting together a good season and you find ways to help the team and contribute. You end the season with that desire inside to keep on doing that and keep going out there and competing. When you get news like this, it’s definitely not easy to swallow.”

Last season, Gerrit Cole suffered an injury in Spring Training which allowed Gil to take a spot in the rotation and was eventually named AL Rookie of the Year. It's now his turn to be on the sidelines.

