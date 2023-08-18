Cuba vs Australia Little League Baseball World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

Little League Baseball World Series action will continue on Saturday, as the young athletes representing both Australia and Cuba will square off in Williamsburg. Having both previously played and lost, Saturday's pivotal matchup will be an elimination game, with the losing team's quest for glory drawing to an end.

The winner of the game between Australia and Cuba will advance to battle Panama in the second round of the Elimination bracket. Even though both teams have lost, the Little League Baseball World Series is a double-elimination, so there is an opportunity for either team to still advance to the finals.

"Found out yesterday Cuba has a team in the Little league World Series first time ever very good team lost to Japan 1-0 they play tomorrow Saturday at 12 against Australia" - @homerun0620

The game between the two teams will open Saturday's action and is set to begin at 12:00 pm ET at Volunteer Stadium. All of the remaining games will be held at the Little League International Complex. Both the Lamade & Volunteer Stadiums are located at 617 E. Mountain Ave., South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A look at the Little League Baseball World Series team from Australia and Cuba

As previously mentioned both Cuba and Australia lost in the opening round of the Little League World Series, with Cuba dropping their opening match against Japan 1-0. The Bayamo Little League from Bayamo, Cuba, will look to bounce back against the Australian squad, after going 8-2 in their qualification round.

Australia will also be looking to keep their tournament hopes alive after dropping their opening matchup against the Caribbean 2-1. The team, which is represented by the Hills Little League from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, went a perfect 7-0 in their qualification tournament.

"Here's the first of our 20 team capsules for this year's #LLWS qualifiers! These will post between now and Wednesday's series opener between Panama and the Czech Republic. Australia Region: Hills Little League, Sydney, New South Wales #roadtowilliamsport" - @RoadtoLLWS

How to watch Saturday's game between Australia and Cuba

As has been the case with all games during the Little League Baseball World Series, Saturday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN at 12:00 pm ET. For those unable to tune in to ESPN, the streaming service Fubo offers a free trial and will also be airing the action.