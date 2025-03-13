Cubs close to signing ex-World Series champ pitcher days ahead of Tokyo Series vs Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to take a significant step forward this season after missing the playoffs yet again last year. The team has not secured a postseason berth since 2020, however, after some notable offseason additions, including Kyle Tucker, there is a solid chance that they can snap their minor drought.

Well, it appears that the team could soon be adding some more firepower to their pitching rotation. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Chicago Cubs have entered contract negotiations over a one-year deal with veteran pitcher Lance Lynn.

One of the top remaining free agent pitchers on the market, Lance Lynn could be a valuable addition to a Chicago pitching staff that is already dealing with an injury to Javier Assad. The 27-year-old will reportedly open the season on the IL as he recovers from a left oblique strain, opening the door for Lynn to potentially make the rotation as soon as he is ready.

Despite being 37-years-old, Lance Lynn was still a quality starter last season for the St. Louis Cardinals. Over 117.1 innings of work with the Cardinals in 2024, Lynn posted a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA, 109 strikeouts, and a 1.338 WHIP. Although he may no longer be an All-Star calibre player, Lynn would certainly help the Chicago Cubs in the quest to return to the postseason.

If a deal between Chicago and Lance Lynn does come to fruition, the veteran would not be ready for the team's Tokyo Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lance Lynn has reportedly lost 20 pounds this offseason to help him remain healthy and also taking some additional pressure off of his knees.

The Chicago Cubs have announced their 31-man roster ahead of the Toyko Series

The two teams will open their 2025 seasons with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan on March 18th and 19th. Chicago pitchers Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele have been announced as the team's starters for each game of the series. Manager Craig Counsell also announced the club's roster ahead of their trip to Japan.

Chicago will also use the international series as an opportunity to determine which players will secure themselves a role on the team's 26-man roster for the 2025 season. Several players are on the bubble to make the roster or not, including Reese McGuire, Brad Keller, Gage Workman, and Vidal Brujan, who are all vying for a coveted spot.

