The Chicago Cubs have had a steady drop in performance in the MLB over the past month and they are now on the brink of elimination from postseason contention. They fell to a disappointing 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, which means that their season is all but over.

As their postseason chances go beyond slim heading into the final two games of the season, Chicago fans have already given up any hope they had for the season. The Cubs trail Miami Marlins for the final Wild Card spot by 1.5 games, and it will take a miracle for Chicago to overturn this deficit.

While the Chicago Cubs made a great start to the MLB season and were largely consistent for long spells during the year, they have fallen considerably since the trade deadline. They do not have any one particular outstanding reason for their demise unlike other teams, and will have to take some time to assess where they went wrong.

The Cubs' downfall started soon after the transfer deadline, and that might be indicative of where they went wrong. Their management made spent big on investments in the team ahead of the start of the season, and they did very well for the majority of the year.

However, they seemed unwilling to go all-out in the market ahead of the trade deadline and that might have been the mistake that cost them the postseason. No matter what it is, their fans have finally given up hope for the season, as it seems only a matter of time until they're out.

"It's already over," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Choked down the stretch," added another.

Brewers rookie Caleb Boushley records win in MLB debut vs Cubs

Just hours after being promoted to the major league, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Caleb Boushley recorded a win in his first game in the MLB by defeating the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have made several changes to their roster this week as they rest some of their important players ahead of the postseason. This has given several youngsters the chance to mix it up with the big boys.

Boushley made the most of the opportunity, pitching 2.1 innings and giving up only a single hit while recording 5 strikeouts. It was an impressive outing from a talented pitcher who has a promising career ahead of him.