Cubs Hot Stove: 3 free agents Jed Hoyer and co. must target following Shota Imanaga signing

The Chicago Cubs have embarked on a transformative offseason, ahifting from a slow start to one filled with potential and excitement. With the recent signing of Japanese pitching sensation Shota Imanaga and the acquisition of the Dodgers’ No. 2 overall prospect, the Cubs are poised for significant moves in free agency. Let’s take a look at the top 3 targets the team should focus on to remain in contention:

1. Cody Bellinger: The Top Priority

At the forefront of the Cubs’ free-agent pursuits is former MVP Cody Bellinger. Reports suggest that negotiations have been ongoing, with a potential reunion between Bellinger and the Cubs sparking excitement. Bellinger’s offensive prowess and defensive versatility make him the ideal candidate to boost the Cubs’ lineup.

Signing a long-term deal with Cody Bellinger, remains the top priority for the Chicago Cubs in order to fortify offensively.

Insiders like Jon Heyman emphasize that the Chicago Cubs are in on all three top targets, but securing Bellinger seems to be their primary focus. Aiming to strengthen both their outfield and first base positions, a successful deal with Bellinger would mark a major coup for the Cubs, addressing offensive needs with a proven star.

Despite uncertainties and competition from other teams, the Cubs are navigating negotiations strategically, with the hope that Cody Bellinger’s bat will once again thirve on Chicago’s North side.

2. Matt Chapman: Additional Offensive Firepower

While Bellinger takes center stage, the Cubs are simultaneously exploring options to fortify their lineup further. Matt Chapman, known for his defensive prowess and offensive contributions, remains a key target. The Cubs’ interest in Chapman underscores their commitment to building a well-rounded team, addressing needs at third base.

3. Josh Hader: Pitching Reinforcements

With the rotation seemingly bolstered by the addition of Shota Imanaga, the Cubs are still engaged in negotiations with pitchers like Jordan Montgomery and Josh Hader. While not the primary focus, securing additional pitching talent is crucial for solidifying the team’s depth and contending aspirations.

Josh Hader and Jordan Montgomery could help boost the Cubs’ rotation after signing a deal with Shota Imanaga.

As the Cubs navigate the MLB hot stove season, the narrative has shifted from a cautious start to an ambitious pursuit of marquee talent. The top priority remains Cody Bellinger, with the hope that his re-signing will set the stage for a season of excitement and success for the Chicago Cubs.

