"Cy Young Season Loading” – Phillies fans hyped as starter Ranger Suarez pushes streak to 25 innings without giving up a run

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has continued his hot start to the MLB season and reached 25 innings without giving up a run, leaving fans hyped up.

The Philadelphia rotation has been the most impressive in the league by far, and their ace has now reached 25 scoreless innings after his outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Having pitched the entire game in his last three outings, Suarez managed to shut out the Reds lineup over seven innings pitched, which has drawn plenty of awe from fans on social media.

"Cy Young Season Loading,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Ranger makes it look so easy," added another.

Ranger Suarez was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as an international free agent in 2012 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2018 after making his way up the minors. He has since established himself as an elite pitcher and has been a crucial part of the Phillies' rotation in recent years. After an impressive season in 2023, Suarez comes into this season as one of the main starters for the Phillies.

While most MLB teams today find ways to limit the number of innings for their starting pitchers, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone the opposite way to great effect. Their starting rotation is the best in MLB by the distance, and their win over the Reds on Monday marked their seventh consecutive victory.

Ranger Suarez pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits while recording five strikes with a 1.36 ERA this season. Phillies fans are over the moon with Suarez and the rest of the rotation, making it clear across social media platforms.

Kody Clemens homers for the Phillies to seal the win on another impressive outing from Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suarez's first four starts of the 2024 MLB season have yielded an ERA of 1.36, which has played a huge role in the Philadelphia Phillies' run of form in the past week. While the Venezuelan pitched his 25th consecutive scoreless inning, the Phillies bats got the job done without fuss.

Bryson Stott recorded two RBIs on the night while Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both contributed to the score. In the final inning, Kody Clemens blasted a 409-foot, three-run homer to take the score to 7-0 for the night and start their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a win.

