Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will need to pull off a historic comeback if they hope to win the 2023 World Series. Even though the team is focused on Game 5 of the World Series, which will take place on Wednesday night, the business side of the MLB never stops.

This time, the pending free agency of outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has made headlines. The unrestricted free agent, who has been a clutch performer for the Arizona Diamondbacks throughout the postseason, has sent fans into a frenzy after expressing his interest in remaining with the club.

Although this is a common expression for players heading into the free agent market, it would make sense for both parties to extend Gurriel Jr. to a long-term extension. The underdog run to the World Series for the Diamondbacks may have conceived that 30-year-old that Arizona is the ideal spot for him moving forward.

This news is not only welcoming for the Arizona Diamondbacks but for the fans as well. Many have expressed the importance of keeping the veteran on the roster, while others have pointed out that it could be a mistake to let him walk in free agency.

That being said, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors on the open market. This will likely result in the Diamondbacks having to pay up in order to keep the on-base stud on their roster.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will not be the only team vying for the signature of Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Fans from other teams have also spoken up, saying that even though he expressed interest in remaining in Arizona, he will end up elsewhere. One of the fanbases that is the most interested in landing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in free agency is the Houston Astros.

Could he be tempted to land with one of the most successful franchises in recent years? The Gurriel family has a deep connection to the Houston Astros, as Lourdes' older brother Yuli Gurriel became a fan-favorite with the club, winning the World Series twice.

