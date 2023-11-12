David Ross offered bench coach job by the Yankees' but former Cubs skipper prefers to be a manager again, per MLB insider

The New York Yankees are without a bench coach, and David Ross is without a uniform job. This is a perfect situation where both parties come together and sign a deal, but the latter doesn't seem too interested in taking up a bench coach job.

Ross was the Chicago Cubs manager for the last four seasons before he was fired with one year left on his contract to make way for Craig Counsell. On the other hand, the Yankees let go of bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who had been Aaron Boone's deputy for a long time, to the Mets for their managerial position.

Both Boone and Ross were colleagues, working with ESPN back in the 2017 season before both took up their respective uniform jobs. But according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Ross seems disinterested in taking a demotion to a bench coach. This seems plausible for him as he will be paid by the Cubs for the 2024 season, even if he takes over a new role with a different team.

Plenty of teams - Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and even the Houston Astros - are on the lookout for their vacant manager position. But it is unlikely that they are looking at Ross to take over.

The 46-year-old has a 262-284 record with the Cubs over his last four seasons, only making it to the playoffs in the shortened 2020 season.

Other candidates that can replace Carlos Mendoza as Yankees bench coach

Even though the Yankees approached David Ross, they have also had preliminary talks with other potential candidates for their bench coach job. Former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus is a possible replacement, and so is San Francisco Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey, whose contract with the franchise expired this offseason.

Another direction that the Yankees could look to go is promoting their third base coach, Luis Rojas, and instead look to sign a replacement in his place.