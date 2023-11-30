Joey Wendle is set to join the New York Mets, signing a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 33-year-old infielder, known for his defensive versatility, spent the last two seasons with the Miami Marlins and will bring his skills to the NL East.

Wendle’s 2023 season was a challenging one at the plate, with a slash line of .212/.248/.306 across 318 plate appearances.

Despite his offensive struggles, the Mets see potential in Wendle’s ability to play second base, shortstop and third base. While Francisco Lindor holds the starting shortstop position, Wendle could compete for playing time at second base and provide stability at third base, an area where the Mets are seeking improvement.

"Stearns needs to step down and apologize to this city (while wearing a collared shirt under a cardigan)" - joked one fan.

The pending physical is the only hurdle remaining for the completion of Wendle’s deal with the Mets.

The veteran infielder’s experience spans eight years in the Major Leagues, featuring stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, and most recently, the Miami Marlins.

Joey Wendle has had an average career before joining the New York Mets

In 2022, Wendle’s first year with the Marlins, he posted a more respectable slash line of .259/.297/.360, contributing three home runs and 32 RBI.

His performance that season earned him a selection to the All-Star Game, showcasing the impact he can have on the field.

"Stearns going dumpster diving as Mets president of baseball operations," - added another fan.

Before joining the Marlins, Wendle spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he displayed consistent performance, batting .274 with 25 home runs and 151 RBI. His standout year in 2018 earned him a fourth-place finish in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Now, as Wendle transitions to the Mets, fans will be watching to see how his versatility and experience contribute to the infield dynamics and overall performance next season.

