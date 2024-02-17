"Dbacks having a sneaky good off-season" - Fans impressed by Diamondbacks' offseason moves after Randal Grichuk's $2 million Arizona deal

News has broke that the Arizona Diamondbacks and Randal Grichuk have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million, which includes a 2025 option. According to ESPN, Grichuk will earn $1.5 million this year, with next season carrying a $6 million option with a $500,000 buyout as well as performance bonuses.

Expand Tweet

This is certainly an interesting move and fans were quick to share their thoughts on X. The consensus was that Arizona has made a decent move here and is building a decent team for 2024:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Randal Grichuk, 32, spent 2023 with the Colorado Rockies and LA Angels. Across 118 appearances, he batted .267 and hit 16 home runs, 44 RBIs and had a .779 OPS and a 1.2 WAR.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans, however, weren't so complimentary:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Grichuk may not represent a flashy signing, he certainly represents good value for money for a Diamondbacks side that is looking to take a shot at the World Series.

How will Randal Grichuk fit in with the Diamondbacks?

Given that the Arizona Diamondbacks have a decent starting outfield, Randal Grichuk is expected to be a depth player in 2024. Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas are expected to take two slots, and given that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is on a three-year deal worth $42 million, he will take the third.

Grichuk will doubtless get his shot as the season is a long one and with games coming thick and fast, injuries happen and depth players are important. As such, Grichuk could play a huge role for the Diamondbacks and given that they made the World Series in 2023, they could come out as winners this year.

The favorites for the World Series are the LA Dodgers, which isn't surprising given that they landed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasgow this offseason. How these stars will gel into the Dodgers' roster remains to be seen, and LA may struggle in the spotlight.

If that turns out to be the case, don't be surprised if the Diamondbacks emerge as a top team in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.