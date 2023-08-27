In October of last year, a proposal at a Toronto Blue Jays game went horribly wrong. Fans propose at games all the time. They get the camera crew involved and things usually go up on the big screen. They are usually a good time and very successful.

This one, unfortunately, was not. From the get go, things were wrong. For starters, the man brought out a ring pop to do it. That can work in some circumstances, but it's rare to attempt that in front of such a large audience.

When she realized what was happening, though, things got even worse. She slapped her boyfriend in the face, before showering him with expletives regarding what might have been wrong with him.

It was a complete and utter disaster all around. The Blue Jays fans in the area were forced to witness one of the most awkward situations possible and one of the worst reactions to a proposal, even if it was supposed to be joking.

Fans react to stunning proposal fail at Blue Jays game

Fans online are having their say about who's at fault and more regarding this unreal situation at the Rogers Centre, where the Toronto Blue Jays play.

The fans seem to be divided on what to think about this. On the one hand, proposing publicly with a Ring Pop is a bold choice. Not everyone would be upset with that, but you have to be absolutely certain about the reaction before you try that.

That fact is only expounded by doing this in front of people. With the world watching, it is imperative to be sure. It appears that he wasn't sure, or that she surprised him.

Blue Jays fans were shocked

Other fans believe there's no excuse for such a violent reaction. Many point out that he appears to have a real ring waiting after the joke candy ring. They never got to that point because of how she reacted at the Blue Jays game.

In the eyes of some fans, that reaction was not warranted and should get her in trouble. She technically assaulted her boyfriend in front of everyone, which is usually not a good idea.