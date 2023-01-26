The Detroit Tigers have signed a veteran bat to their roster for Spring Training: Cesar Hernandez. Hernandez is a ten-year veteran of the MLB and has been a consistent offensive player and a Gold Glove winner.

Since the Tigers are a team that doesn't make many splash signings, they have to be able to make quality pickups like this.

In 2022, Hernandez played 147 games and managed a batting average of .248. His on-base percentage of .311 is also excellent and makes him a valuable addition to the roster.

Hernandez signed a minor-league deal, which means he will have the opportunity to prove he deserves a spot on the big-league roster. Many expect him to accomplish that feat relatively easily during Spring Training.

Jon Heyman reported on the Detroit Tigers' addition of Cesar Hernandez via Twitter.

Cesar Hernandez agrees to minors deal with Tigers. Invited to MLB camp.

"Cesar Hernandez agrees to minors deal with Tigers. Invited to MLB camp." - @JonHeyman

Hernandez spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies but bounced around the league after that. He has played for the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, and Washington Nationals in the last two years. Joining different teams so often isn't easy for many players, but the experience should help him hit the ground running with the Tigers.

Here's how Tigers fans responded to their team's acquisition:

This is the first move that I like lol

The Detroit Tigers were 30 games under .500 in 2022 and would love to improve on that mark in 2023. Despite playing in the relatively weak American League Central, they still don't seem like playoff contenders. Adding Cesar Hernandez might be a step in the right direction, but they still have quite a long way to go.

He will be at the top of the line-up by may

Righty that's played 5 different positions and has a career BB% of just under 10%. Fits the team identity/profile and on a minor league deal, sure why not. Worth a flyer.

Cesar Hernandez has positively impacted and gained a following at every stop of his MLB career. Now with the Detroit Tigers, he will be looked at as a leader in the clubhouse who should be able to get the job done on the field.

Loved Cesar when he was with Cleveland a couple years ago. Kind of surprised that he's having to sign a minors deal already but hope he gets a shot at the big league level with someone.

I hope he makes the major league roster for the Tigers, always liked that guy whichever team he was playing for

The Tigers are gearing up for a 2023 season in which they could surprise the MLB world.

Does Cesar Hernandez move the needle for the Detroit Tigers in 2023?

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians

Hernandez should bring consistent offense and solid defense to the Tigers this regular season, but that alone won't make them a winning team. They will need to see continued development from their young players to have any chance of approaching .500.

Miguel Cabrera could be going into the last season of his legendary career in 2023, and he deserves to go out as a winner. A playoff spot may not be realistic, but just being slightly more competitive would give him a decent send-off.

