To Miguel Cabrera's pleasure, the Detroit Tigers are changing their outfield dimensions at Comerica Park. Center field is being brought in 10 feet closer, going from 422 to 412 feet. The center and right field walls will come down from eight-and-a-half feet to seven. The huge wall in right-center field is also being lowered from 13 to seven feet.

Comerica Park hasn't changed its dimensions in 20 years. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris believes these changes will help the team's offense. The changes come after extensive research and feedback given by fans, players, and front-office members.

"I have been waiting for this for 15 years," said Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera.

"Miggy" is sure happy about the changes. He stated that he's been waiting almost his whole career for Comerica to change its dimensions.

It's been one of the deepest parks in the league, rivaling Coors Field. Even with the changes, center field will be the second deepest in the league behind Coors.

The changes will allow a chance for more home runs (obviously), but more opportunities for home run robberies and extra-base hits. Since 2015, the stadium has produced the most outs on balls that were hit 410 or more feet than any other stadium in the league.

On flip side, opponents have hit more outs of 410+ feet at Comerica than Tigers since Statcast began tracking.



Changes were needed. Fans want to watch home runs. They don't want to see warning-track flyouts. Hitters also need to be rewarded for absolutely crushing a baseball.

Is this upcoming season the last for Detroit Tigers' great Miguel Cabrera?

The veteran is coming up on the last year of his contract. He does have mutual options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but Miguel Cabrera has insisted that 2023 will be his last season.

Next season will be Cabrera's 21st in the MLB. He got his start in the league with the Miami Marlins. They signed him in 1999 as an amateur free agent. After spending five seasons with the Marlins, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers; the rest was history.

He's had more than an accomplished career. The 12-time All-Star is a four-time batting champion, seven-time Silver Slugger, two-time home run and RBI leader, and the 2012 Triple Crown winner.

His most recent accomplishment may be his best. Cabrera is the newest member of the 3,000 hit club. He got his 3,000th hit on April 23rd last season. We may not see another member inducted for quite some time.

If this is Miguel Cabrera's last season in the league, watch out for the slugger to leave on a high note.

