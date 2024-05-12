"DFA Espada" "Bring on the rebuild" - Astros fans shattered as team continues to struggle after deflating loss against Tigers

Houston Astros' troubles in the MLB season continue as they fell to an 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, leaving their fans across the country devastated. Despite starting their three-game series with an encouraging 5-2 win on Friday, the Astros fell apart early quickly in the second game.

The Detroit offense blasted seven runs in the second inning. After that, they were too far behind to make a comeback and their fans have taken to social media to share their frustrations, with many calling for a change in manager.

"DFA Espada," wrote one fan.

"It's over. Bring on the rebuild," added another.

"Houston, you have a problem," wrote @rizzburgh on X.

"This loss on Espada," added @ededdeddy183.

"I hate this year," wrote @macjay579.

Astros fans have not been happy this season and many have turned the blame towards manager Joe Espada. After Christian Javier's rough outing, many believe that he was hurried back from injury and Espada is to blame.

"Hate seeing Javier rushed back from injury," wrote @TheCaptainStu.

"Blow it up," wrote @joemzap.

"It's 'time' to be sellers," wrote @hanklewis7.

"Thank god it's over," wrote @Asummerdonkey.

Starting pitcher Christian Javier was called up to make his first start since suffering a neck discomfort which put him in the IL for almost a month and had a rough outing.

He allowed five hits and seven runs in 1.1 innings before being pulled out. Yainer Diaz and Alex Bregman responded with two RBI singles but it wasn't enough as Kerry Carpenter homered to ensure an 8-2 win for the Tigers.

Astros veteran Justin Verlander scheduled to start the final game vs Tigers

While the Houston Astros rotation has had some major struggles in the first few weeks of the season, they will call upon veteran Justin Verlander to close out the series.

He has had a tough season, going 1-1 in his first five starts and recording a 4.43 ERA. However, he remains one of the most experienced pitchers in the league and is certainly capable of delivering the win against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Having lost their last two series in the MLB this month, a win would be a huge boost for Houston players and fans alike.

