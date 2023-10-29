Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly wowed fans with an impressive outing in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. For the seven innings he worked, the right-handed pitcher kept the Rangers hitters at bay. Kelly's effort was crucial in the Diamondbacks' attempt to rally in the second game of the series, and it was not lost on MLB fans throughout the country.

Kelly finished Game 2 of the series with seven innings pitched, giving up only three hits and one run while recording nine strikeouts. Fans across the country were left impressed with the outing and have taken to social media to share their reactions.

"He loves being under the lights," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Better than Zac," added another.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Merrill Kelly becomes 10th pitcher in World Series history to record nine strikeouts with no walks

While the Arizona Diamondbacks threw away their lead in the first game of the World Series against the Texas Rangers, they were careful not to repeat it again after taking the lead in Game 2.

Kelly became the 10th pitcher in World Series history to strike out nine batters while without walking a single one. He also became the third Diamondbacks pitcher in World Series history to strike out nine batters. Kelly is the first World Series pitcher to throw seven innings since 2020.

Merrill Kelly was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 MLB draft and spent five years with the team in the minor leagues. He then moved to Korea ahead of the 2015 season, signing with the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO). After being signed by the Diamondbacks, he returned to the United States and made his MLB debut in 2019.