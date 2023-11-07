It was an incredible turnaround for Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who defied all odds en route to a World Series appearance. After finishing the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons with records of 52-110 and 77-88, respectively, the Diamondbacks posted a solid 84-78 record in 2023 to clinch an NL Wild Card spot.

Not only did the Arizona Diamondbacks noticeably improve during the regular season, but as the underdogs in each playoff round, they also reached the World Series for the first time since 2001. Torey Lovullo's calming presence in the dugout and the growth of the team's young core helped the squad create a magical playoff run.

Many Diamondbacks fans felt that their regular season turnaround and postseason run was more than enough to warrant Lovullo earning a National League Manager of the Year Award nomination. However, when the finalists for the awards were announced on Monday, Lovullo's name was not on that list.

Instead of Torey Lovullo earning a nomination, it was three of his peers from across the National League, who also proved themselves worthy of recognition. Skip Schumaker of the Miami Marlins, Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves were the three finalists selected for the coveted award.

Although the three managers mentioned above all deserve credit for what they accomplished, this does little to ease the hearts of Arizona Diamondbacks fans who feel that their guy should have at least been nominated.

Some of the more aggressive fans opposed to Lovullo's snub have called it a disgrace and that the voters are a joke for missing out on such a worthy candidate.

A closer look at Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks' run to the World Series

As mentioned earlier, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to defy the odds throughout the postseason. After securing an NL Wild Card Spot, few fans and experts gave them much of a chance in their opening matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, Torey Lovullo's squad defeated Craig Counsell's squad 2-0.

After playing the role of spoiler, the Arizona Diamondbacks did it again, defeating their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in three straight games, forcing a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies proved to be their toughest test. However, the resiliency of Lovullo's squad helped them come back from being down in their series, eventually eliminating the Phillies in Game 7.

