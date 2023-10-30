Outspoken radio personality Chris Mad Dog Russo has been in the headlines as of late for his antics this MLB Postseason. The long-time sports host drew the ire of Arizona Diamondbacks earlier during the playoffs for vowing to retire from his career if the D-Backs were to come back and defeat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Well, at this point, it is clear that not only did the Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NLCS, but Chris Mad Dog Russo continues to work. After his bold, albeit false vow that he would retire if the D-Backs made the World Series, Russo is seemingly more present than ever.

His most recent appearance across the media landscape came on Monday as Russo, along with Alanna Rizzo were providing live 2023 World Series coverage for the MLB Network.

Although Mad Dog has said that he will not retire following the Arizona Diamondbacks' elimination of the Philadelphia Phillies, he claimed that he would face some other form of punishment. However, many Diamondbacks would rather see him go away altogether than continue with his seemingly endless parade of appearances on various platforms.

Chris Mad Dog Russo's presence has only grown following the false retirement claims

Aside from continuing to host his own shows across various platforms, Chris Russo has made several appearances on other shows. One of the most notable came when Stephen A. Smith mocked him during an episode of First Take. It seems that Russo's fake retirement vow has only brought more eyes upon him, much to the chagrin of Arizona Diamondbacks fans.

It's not only Diamondbacks fans who wished he would retire and be out of the limelight but some players and managers as well. One of the most outspoken active members who responded to Russo's retirement vow has been Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Lovullo reached out to the outspoken Stephen A. Smith to make sure that Chris Russo would be punished in some sort of way. One of the ideas that many are floating around is Russo walking around Manhattan with a sign stating that he was wrong.