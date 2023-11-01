Arizona Diamondbacks fans were left devastated after their blowout loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series. The D-backs lost the game 11-7 after giving away ten runs in two innings early in the game in Phoenix. The disastrous defeat shattered fans' dreams of a comeback on home soil and took to social media to share their disappointment with the team.

The Diamondbacks entered Game 4 of the series on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss the day before and were expected to put up more of a fight. The Rangers' offense thoroughly dominated the game early on and scored consecutive five-run innings to take a 10-0 lead in the first. Marcus Semien drove in five runs with a two-run triple in the second and a three-run homer in the third. Corey Seager became the first shortstop to hit three home runs in the World Series with a two-run blast in the second.

On the other hand, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo's approach to the bullpen turned out horribly wrong. Four pitchers gave up ten runs over two innings before Ryne Nelson earned some semblance of redemption after lasting over five innings. Fans were left heartbroken with the dismal performance and took to social media to vent their frustrations.

"They don't belong in the World Series," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This is a shame," added another.

Andrew Heaney impressive in Game 4 while Diamondbacks bullpen collapses

Texas Rangers' decision to give pitcher Andrew Heaney the nod for Game 4 of the World Series proved to be a good decision. The left-hander pitched five innings, giving up four hits and one run while recording three strikeouts. He managed to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense quiet while their defense crumbled. None of the first four Arizona pitchers lasted more than two innings and crippled the team early in the game.

With their backs now against the wall, can the Arizona side muster what is required to stage a comeback?