Arizona Diamondbacks fans were not thrilled to see basketball stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phonix Suns in the stands and blamed them for the team's bad performance. Game 5 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers has been a cagey affair, with both teams failing to score a run in the first six innings. With their hopes of a comeback slowly fading, the Arizona fans decided to blame the presence of the basketball stars for the team's performance on social media.

Kevin Durant is a veteran in the NBA, having played in the league for over a decade and established himself as one of the best to ever play the sport. He has won several individual awards as well as two NBA titles over the course of his career. He joined the Phoenix Suns at the beginning of the year on a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Teammate Devin Booker, on the other hand, is one of the young stars of the league and has played for the Suns his entire NBA career since 2015. Both players were eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Denver Nuggets last season. As a result, Diamondbacks fans were not happy with their presence during the game, fearing that they brought their postseason bad luck with them.

"Bad luck," wrote one fan on Twitter. "No wonder they are losing," added another.

Diamondbacks get demolished in the ninth innings with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in audience

While Arizona Diamondbacks fans may blame Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's presence for their team's performance on the night, it has become clear that the Texas Rangers were simply too good for them. After a cagey start to Game 5 of the World Series, the Rangers finally managed to take a slender 1-0 lead in the seventh thanks to a RBI single. However, they then went on to blow the Diamondbacks away with four runs scored in the ninth innings. This means that the Texans are on their way to a first-ever World Series title.