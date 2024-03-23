"Didn't know what the f*** was going on" - Shohei Ohtani's spokesperson denies speculations of star's involvement in Ippei Mizuhara's betting scandal

As the scandal surrounding his interpreter continues to unfold, Shohei Ohtani is standing strong, maintaining that no wrongdoing was executed on his part.

Last Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Dodgers had released the star's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The move came after it was revealed that Ohtani's interpreter and long time friend was responsible for payments equalling $4.5 million that were paid from an account belonging to Ohtani to a California-based bookmaker.

"Days after lawyers accused Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara of "massive theft" to pay off gambling debts, Major League Baseball announced that they are launching their own formal investigation" - CBS News

Initially, Shohei Ohtani's legal team stated that the payments were made knowingly to help eliminate Mizuhara's gambling debts. However, subsequent claims from the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's legal teams claimed that Ohtani had indeed fallen victim to "massive theft."

With Ohtani set to make his Dodgers' home debut against the St. Louis Cardinals next week, many surrounding the star are eager to put any doubt against the reigning AL MVP to sleep. In a rather candid statement to Tisha Thompson of ESPN, a spokesperson for Ohtani did not mince their words:

"(Ohtani) did not know what the f--k was going on. He didn't know any of it, didn't know there was some inquiry. After the game, that's when he found out."

The spokesperson was referring to Shohei Ohtani's March 20 game against the San Diego Padres in South Korea. After the Dodgers left the field at Gocheok Sky Dome with a 5-2 win, a flurry of media attention was waiting for the $700 million-man.

The campaign to show that Ohtani is an innocent actor in this scandal can have wide-ranging ramifications. Although Mizuhara has maintained that the bets in question were not placed on baseball, any evidence to the contrary could land Ohtani a lifetime ban from baseball, as per MLB regulations. Many have already compared the situation to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, who was given a lifetime MLB ban in 1989 for gambling.

Mizuhara scandal is the last thing that Shohei Ohtani needed

In the eleventh hour before Ohtani was slated to make his triumphant debut in front of LA's home crowd, a most unfortunate hurdle has presented itself. Regarding the allegations, Ohtani's legal team has stated:

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities"

Though it may be hard to put the noise to rest, Ohtani, and his throngs of supporters, can now only wait to see what comes of this rather unorthodox situation.

