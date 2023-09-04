Julio Urías was reportedly arrested on Sunday for felony domestic violence. However, it is believed that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was released Monday morning on a $50,000 bond.

Although it's unclear what action the MLB will take against Urías, fans were quick to react to the news. One wrote:

"This isn’t even the first time…can’t believe they’ve stood by this guy but ditched Bauer immediately. Make it make sense."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Manfred better give him a permanent suspension"

Expand Tweet

A third commented:

"They need to get rid of him, but I don't see that happening"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions to Urías' arrest and subsequent release from jail:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans were quick to point out that this wasn't the first time that Urías was accused of domestic violence. The pitcher was reportedly involved in an alleged incident at a mall in Beverly Hills in May 2019.

As per reports, Urías was then accused of pushing a woman he was with at the shopping mall. However, the alleged victim later told investigators that she simply fell during an argument in the parking lot.

Although no charges were filed for the incident, Urías was given a 20-game suspension by the MLB.

Julio Urías' stats in the 2023 MLB season

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías

Julio Urías has not been having his best season in 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has racked up 117 strikeouts and 24 walks in 117.1 innings pitched with a 4.60 ERA.

Despite Urías' relatively poor outings this year, the Dodgers are leading the NL West. Dave Roberts' side presently holds an 84-52 record and coasting toward the divisional title.

However, it remains to be seen whether Urías will feature for the Los Angeles outfit again this season. The 27-year-old has landed himself in hot water and could face a suspension from the MLB for his actions.