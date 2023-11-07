Los Angeles Dodgers fans were left fuming after manager Dave Roberts was snubbed by the MLB in the Manager of the Year voting. The three National League finalists for the award were announced on Monday and many people across the country were stunned to see Roberts not included. Dodgers fans took to social media to share their disbelief and slammed the league for overlooking their manager.

Roberts is a former MLB player who started his major league career with the Cleveland Indians in 1999. In a playing career that lasted a decade, the outfielder went on to play for several other teams, including the Dodgers, the Red Sox and the Giants. As a player, he won the World Series with Boston in 2004. He ended his playing career in San Francisco in 2008 and joined the Padres as a coach in 2011.

After spending several years as part of the coaching staff in San Diego, Roberts was hired as the manager of the Dodgers in 2016 and led them to a World Series title in 2020. During that time, the Dodgers won their series every year except one. In 2023, they were dominant once again and were one of the first teams to qualify for the postseason. However, Roberts has been snubbed for the NL Manager of the Year award, leaving fans in disbelief and disappointment.

"Major snub here," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Him not being a MOTY finalist is criminal," added another.

Dave Roberts snubbed while Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman make NL MVP shortlist

While fans can only speculate about why Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was snubbed in the Manager of the Year award, their players fared better in the MLB awards. Both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are finalists for the NL MVP award after impressive performances over the regular season. Rookie breakout star James Outman was named a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award after an amazing start to his major league career.

Nonetheless, the exclusion of Roberts from the season's awards seems harsh by any standards and the fans are not wrong when they point it out.