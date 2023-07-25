Dave Roberts' Los Angeles Dodgers have been struggling to live up to their name. With the recent 6-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, Roberts is being subjected to a lot of hate and criticism from the Dodgers fans.

Daulton Varsho’s tie-breaking two-run double in the 11th innings, along with Whit Merrifield’s four hits, took the Toronto Blue Jays to the 6-3 victory over the Dodgers on Monday night’s three-game series opener. This is the first time that the Dodgers are losing back-to-back games after losing to the Kansas City Royals on July 1-2.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently seated 56-45, third in the AL East while the Los Angeles Dodgers are placed 57-42, first in the NL West.

Mookie Betts got the team started with his leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning. This gave Roberts' team a lead and helped them register their third hit within the first four batters.

Michael Grove’s dominance through four scoreless innings prevailed with only 49 pitches despite allowing six strikeouts. Grove has an opponent’s batting line of .276/.311/.429 through the first 50 pitches of a game this season. However, after pitch 50, the opponents are hitting .373/.453/.667 against Grove.

A striking event that happened during the match between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers is that Michael Grove was asked to change his pants by the umpire. Apparently the Blue Jays asked the umpires to check his pants because the stellar performance that the pitcher was delivering did not quite add up.

Dodgers fans did not go easy on Dave Roberts on social media. Here's how they reacted:

"Dave Roberts needs to resign as soon as this game ends" - one fan said.

"Dave Roberts is the worst manager in MLB" - the fan commented.

Will Dave Roberts be able to guide the Los Angeles Dodgers to win this series?

Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers from a Kevin Kiermaier #39 single, to trail 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

With two more games remaining in this series, it is still too early to decide if all hopes for the Dodgers is lost. The team will go up against the Blue Jays twice in this series which allows them the opportunity to restore the faith of the fans.

Dave Roberts will also get two more chances to revive the team and stand up against fan criticisms.

