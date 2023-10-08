Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw was taken to the stands by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning, leaving fans furious. The Diamondbacks took a commanding 6-0 lead over the Dodgers in the National League Division Series as their offence thrashed the veteran pitcher. Kershaw has always had poor luck in the postseason over the course of his career and it looks like another one of those nights for him.

Clayton Kershaw has no doubt established himself as one of the best pitchers of his generation. Ever since making his MLB debut in 2008, he has been a one-team man and won several awards in the process, including a World Series title in 2020. This season too, he has an impressive 13-5 record with 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts over the course of the regular season.

Corbin Carroll started the scoring for the Diamondbacks with an RBI single before Gabriel Moreno launched a three-run homer to increase the lead. Evan Longoria then added a RBI double to extend the lead even further. Kershaw's outing yielded 6 hits, 6 ER, 1 HP and no strikeouts over one inning pithced. It was a huge disappointment and fans have taken over social media to unleash their fury for the horrible performance.

"Time to hang it up," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He just wanted to watch some College Football," added another.

Clayton Kershaw's postseason woes continue

Clayton Kershaw has now played over thirty games in the MLB postseason and this horrendous October run shows no signs of coming to an end. His postseason statistics are surprisingly far below his usual standards and it seems to be the case this year as well. Kershaw marked his 32nd career playoff start on Saturday and his numbers in the postseason are 13-12 with a 4.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts over 194 innings pitched.

These are remarkably disappointing numbers for the veteran. Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers have to make a decision on whether to use him in the upcoming games over the next few days.