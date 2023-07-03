The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a lopsided 9-1 defeat to Kansas City Royals, a team with the second-worst record (25-59) in the major leagues, on Sunday. The Dodgers were thoroughly outplayed on the night, leaving fans dejected with the manner of defeat.

The Royals' win was fueled by an impressive performance from Nicky Lopez, who amassed four RBIs, and Maikel Garcia, who had four hits, as they played a key role in the Royals' commanding triumph.

The team page of the Dodgers posted the final score of the game on Twitter.

Dodgers fans were left dejected by the state of the team.

This team has officially reached its lowest point of the season.



Aint no way this is a “World Series” contender.. 🤦🏻‍♂️ @Dodgers This is legit embarrassing… @Dodgers This team has officially reached its lowest point of the season.Aint no way this is a “World Series” contender.. 🤦🏻‍♂️ @Dodgers This is legit embarrassing… @Dodgers This team has officially reached its lowest point of the season.Aint no way this is a “World Series” contender.. 🤦🏻‍♂️

"This team has officially reached its lowest point of the season" - one fan said.

"Never thought I’d see this" - another fan commented.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

There are millions of ways to entertain oneself without this nonsense. @Dodgers Why watch baseball when it’s really not about baseball any more?There are millions of ways to entertain oneself without this nonsense. @Dodgers Why watch baseball when it’s really not about baseball any more? There are millions of ways to entertain oneself without this nonsense.

Ian Miller @ianmSC @Dodgers A fitting result for the most embarrassing, offensive season in LA Dodger history @Dodgers A fitting result for the most embarrassing, offensive season in LA Dodger history

Alex Wilson @donpedrowilson @Dodgers The ONE RING DYNASTY crumbling before our eyes!!! Your ring will forever be known as a joke!!! No fans at the games and neutral site!! Mickey Mouse ring!!!! Ahahaha @Dodgers The ONE RING DYNASTY crumbling before our eyes!!! Your ring will forever be known as a joke!!! No fans at the games and neutral site!! Mickey Mouse ring!!!! Ahahaha

Only question, why is @Dodgers Victor Gonzalez and Almonte are the best punching bags for the opposite teams. LoLOnly question, why is #Dodgers employs them. @Dodgers Victor Gonzalez and Almonte are the best punching bags for the opposite teams. LoL Only question, why is #Dodgers employs them.

Will Kershaw pitch for Dodgers on Monday night?

Before the game, the Los Angeles Dodgers received positive news regarding their ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw. He showed signs of improvement during a throwing session. That led the team to postpone placing him on the injured list due to an inflamed shoulder until Monday.

Kershaw had voluntarily withdrawn from Tuesday night's game in Colorado after completing six innings, allowing only one hit with 79 pitches thrown. Following that, he received a cortisone injection on Thursday. Kershaw is slated to pitch on Monday night against Pittsburgh.

However, there's a possibility that his start may be delayed until later in the week. The team may also choose to place him on the injured list, granting him at least a 15-day break before his next start after the All-Star break. In the event that Kershaw is unable to pitch on Monday night, Michael Grove will take his place as the starter.

It will be a setback for the Dogers if Clayton Kershaw is placed on the injured list. Given their contention for the lead in the National League West, the team expects their key players to be healthy and available.

The Arizona Diamondbacks hold a two-game lead in the division and have emerged as genuine contenders. The San Francisco Giants remain within reach, trailing the Diamondbacks by three games.

The NL West is expected to be a fiercely contested battle. So, it wouldn't be surprising if the divisional race is decided in the last game of the season.

