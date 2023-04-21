Los Angeles Dodgers fans were left elated on Thursday night after witnessing rookie James Outman hit his first career grandslam to secure a win against the Chicago Cubs.

Outman hit two homers, and fans are already marking him as a contender for the Rookie of the Year award. The youngster has had an excellent season with the Dodgers, and fans have been quick to sing his praises on social media.

James Outman was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft. Since then, he has made his way up the minor leagues and finally got his MLB call-up in July 2022.

Outman appeared in four games in the majors in 2022, with six hits in 13 at-bats, including two doubles, one home run and 13 RBIs. In 2023, he was selected on the Dodgers Opening Day roster for the first time and has not looked back since then.

James Outman has recorded an average of .290 with 18 home runs and 15 RBIs in 62 at bats this season. The youngster is a player on the rise and is riding the best form of his career.

On Thursday, Outman first hit a solo homer in the top of the third innings to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. In the ninth inning, with the score tied at 2-2, Outman hit his first career grandslam to make the score 6-1. That secured a win for Los Angeles and left fans raving about the rookie on social media.

"I’ve seen enough James Outman is rookie of the year," tweeted one fan.

"CODY BELLINGER WHO ??!!!!," said another.

Here are some of the top reactions:

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via



James Outman hits his first career grand slam to give the the Dodgers the lead in top of the 9th!(via @Dodgers James Outman hits his first career grand slam to give the the Dodgers the lead in top of the 9th! 💥(via @Dodgers)https://t.co/yYVUamS8cY

kings playoff hockey enjoyer @rolldodgers i’ve seen enough james outman is rookie of the year i’ve seen enough james outman is rookie of the year

James Outman enters record books after stellar start to season

Thursday night's grandslam against the Chicago Cubs made James Outman the first Dodgers rookie to hit at least five home runs in his first 24 games since Will Smith in 2019.

Some fans are already touting him for the Rookie of the Year award, while others have compared him with the likes of Cody Bellinger. It's safe to say that the young star has won the hearts of Dodgers fans and has announced himself in the major leagues.

The Dodgers have a 10-10 record in the MLB season and next play three more games against the Cubs. They're second in the NL West.

