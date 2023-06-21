Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw put in another game-winning performance in the MLB against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The veteran pitcher shut out the Angels offence over seven innings he pitched, allowing only five hits while recording five strikeouts. In the process, the Dodgers have taken an early lead in the Freeway Series.

Dodgers fans took to social media to express their pleasure at beating their local rivals and seeing Kershaw at the top of his game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Best pitcher of the generation," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He dominated Ohtani," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Clayton Kershaw has been a mainstay in the Dodgers' bullpen since his MLB debut for them in 2008.

During that time he has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league, winning the World Series in 2020 and bagging three Cy Young awards and the NL MVP, among other individual accolades. This season, too, Kershaw has put in impressive performances, which has cumulated in a 9-4 record.

The 35-year-old left hander was at it again on Tuesday, helping his team get a win after a disappointing series loss against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.

Clayton Kershaw kept the Angels offence at bay throughout the seven innings he pitched, earning widespread praise.

LA Dodgers end losing streak, thanks to Clayton Kershaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hit a short slump over the weekend as the Giants handed them a series sweep, which resulted in a three-gome losing streak in the MLB.

However, Kershaw made sure to turn things around after a crucial performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. It has come at a vital time, as the Dodgers find themselves challenging for second place in their division in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes