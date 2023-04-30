Clayton Kershaw continued his rich vein of form as he secured a two-hitter seven innings strong performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 at Dodger Stadium.

The 35-year-old veteran won his fourth consecutive start of the season as he moved to a 5-1 record himself. Kershaw didn't have a baserunner till the fifth innings, and overall, he gave away just two hits with zero walks and struck out nine batters from the opposition.

He spoke about the massive confidence boost he received in the post game interview. However, he did attribute his strikeouts to the frequency of swings by the St. Louis Cardinals batting lineup. The LHP has recorded just a solitary ER in his last three outings over the course of twenty innings.

Kershaw said:

"Four innings, you don't really think about (being perfect) but it's nice to get off to a good start like that and kind of get into that rhythm, They were swinging a lot, which kept my pitch count down, which was good. I mean it's a tough lineup. (Paul) Goldschmidt and (Nolan) Arenado are two of the toughest at-bats I have in the game.”

Dodgers fans were elated by Clayton Kershaw's performance and they took to Twitter to voice their GOAT campaigns for the 3x NL Cy Young winner.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts impressed by his starter's effort

The Los Angeles Dodgers management were quite satisfied with both the team's victory and their starter's win. Manager Dave Roberts complimented the work put in by Clayton Kershaw, especially the fastball which has been working wonders for him:

"I think I've said it before, maybe even this year, but tonight was his best night for me (this season) as far as stuff, start to finish.I thought the fastball (was good), the curveball, the lateness of it was as good as I've seen it. The slider. Just the way he tunneled tonight was exceptional.”

The Dodgers are currently second in the NL West with a 15-13 record. They will be looking to continue their win streak.

