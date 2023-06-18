Create

Dodgers fans infuriated by team's shutout loss vs Giants: "They deserve to get booed"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Jun 18, 2023 12:24 GMT
Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia playing against the San Francisco Giants and the Giants players celebrating after their win.
Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia playing against the San Francisco Giants and the Giants players celebrating after their win.

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered one of their most humiliating losses in recent times after a blowout 15-0 game to their divisional rivals San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers faultered defensively and had no answers with the bat as the Giants come within one game of their opponents.

Plenty of records were broken as the Dodgers slumped to their worst home shutout loss since 1898 when the franchise was based in Brooklyn. Los Angeles also lost their first home series against San Francisco since 2021. It was the largest margin of victory for the Giants over their opponents after 10 years, when they had won 19-3 in 2013.

After four scoreless frames, LA starter Bobby Miller finally gave away a four-run fourth innings with LaMonte Wade Jr. hitting a three-run homer after shortstop Brandon Crawford led off the innings and broke the nil-scores with an RBI single. He struck another one in the fifth before Miller, who received his first loss of the season, was removed from the mound.

Alex Vesia replaced him with two runners in scoring positions before walking Wade and being struck for a grand slam by J.D Davis. Nick Robertson was asked to relief in the seventh before he got painted for three runs. Bryan Hudson came off the bullpen in the eighth, got a scoreless innings, before he too was struck for three runs in the ninth to cap off a historic night for San Francisco.

LA fans were quite unhappy with their team's performance as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

@Dodgers I hate this year's team! They deserve to get booed! This is the worst team I've seen in years!
Another Dodgers loss. This team will be in third place in a few days. Worst team in the AF era. Bunch of bums
@Dodgers A fitting result for one of the most embarrassing weekends in Dodgers history
@Dodgers 😏 Historic night. https://t.co/G8KcRmGCbn
@Dodgers https://t.co/JD3MMVQX3P
@Dodgers Bobby is still that guy idc. But y’all need to acquire at least two playoff caliber relievers at the deadline to have a chance
@KingPlatinum_YT @Dodgers Looks like the Dodgers forgot to bring their bats to the game. Maybe they were too busy trying to steal signs again. 😂 #sorrynotsorry #GoGiants 🧡🖤
@Dodgers Looks like the Dodgers lost harder than my ex's respect for me.
@MillManner @Dodgers Wow, looks like the Dodgers really stepped up to the plate...and then promptly fell asleep on it. #ouch #baseballhumor 🤣👎
@Dodgers *Sigh* https://t.co/q7ZulbqSTd

Los Angeles Dodgers have looked like a different outfit than recent seasons

There is a lot of talk going on about The Blue Crew dynasty coming to an end. They have dominated the National League in the last few years, especially their division but there seems to be a big shift this season.

LA Dodgers are currently four games behind the division leaders Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants meanwhile have crawled back to be just 0.5 games behind them. This sets up a crucial series finale with LA looking to avoid a humiliating weekend series whitewash.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...