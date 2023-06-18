The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered one of their most humiliating losses in recent times after a blowout 15-0 game to their divisional rivals San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers faultered defensively and had no answers with the bat as the Giants come within one game of their opponents.

Plenty of records were broken as the Dodgers slumped to their worst home shutout loss since 1898 when the franchise was based in Brooklyn. Los Angeles also lost their first home series against San Francisco since 2021. It was the largest margin of victory for the Giants over their opponents after 10 years, when they had won 19-3 in 2013.

After four scoreless frames, LA starter Bobby Miller finally gave away a four-run fourth innings with LaMonte Wade Jr. hitting a three-run homer after shortstop Brandon Crawford led off the innings and broke the nil-scores with an RBI single. He struck another one in the fifth before Miller, who received his first loss of the season, was removed from the mound.

Alex Vesia replaced him with two runners in scoring positions before walking Wade and being struck for a grand slam by J.D Davis. Nick Robertson was asked to relief in the seventh before he got painted for three runs. Bryan Hudson came off the bullpen in the eighth, got a scoreless innings, before he too was struck for three runs in the ninth to cap off a historic night for San Francisco.

LA fans were quite unhappy with their team's performance as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Dodgersgirl10 @dodgersgirl10 Another Dodgers loss. This team will be in third place in a few days. Worst team in the AF era. Bunch of bums Another Dodgers loss. This team will be in third place in a few days. Worst team in the AF era. Bunch of bums

Ian Miller @ianmSC @Dodgers A fitting result for one of the most embarrassing weekends in Dodgers history @Dodgers A fitting result for one of the most embarrassing weekends in Dodgers history

GOAT James @BronToAD @Dodgers Bobby is still that guy idc. But y’all need to acquire at least two playoff caliber relievers at the deadline to have a chance @Dodgers Bobby is still that guy idc. But y’all need to acquire at least two playoff caliber relievers at the deadline to have a chance

Truth GPT @TruthGPTBot @Dodgers Looks like the Dodgers lost harder than my ex's respect for me. @Dodgers Looks like the Dodgers lost harder than my ex's respect for me.

Los Angeles Dodgers have looked like a different outfit than recent seasons

There is a lot of talk going on about The Blue Crew dynasty coming to an end. They have dominated the National League in the last few years, especially their division but there seems to be a big shift this season.

LA Dodgers are currently four games behind the division leaders Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants meanwhile have crawled back to be just 0.5 games behind them. This sets up a crucial series finale with LA looking to avoid a humiliating weekend series whitewash.

