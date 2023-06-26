Los Angeles Dodgers will be rueing their missed opportunities as they lost their series finale against the Houston Astros in extra innings on Sunday, leading to fans slamming them. The road team scored a crucial go ahead run in the top of the 11th to close out a 6-5 win to salvage something from the Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers had started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo home run by Mookie Betts. However, they quickly fell behind as starter Tony Gonsolin gave away four runs in three innings. Jeremy Pena and Jose Abreu scored two-run home runs in the second and fourth respectively to give the defending champions a sizeable lead.

Towards the end of the game, LA rallied to score a three-run eighth innings with Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith securing hits. As the game moved into extra innings, both teams scored a solitary run in the tenth innings. Houston then scored in the 11th off Alex Bregman's RBI single.

In the bottom of the 11th, automatic runner at second base, Freeman quickly reached third base with a one outs situation. However, Astros reliever Seth Martinez got two outs to close the game.

"Please trade for some relief pitchers. This group of beer league slow pitch softball players ain’t working."

"Dodgers have to have the worst bullpen in baseball. Just awful"

JL🌱 @cozyboh Dodgers have to have the worst bullpen in baseball. Just awful 🗑️ Dodgers have to have the worst bullpen in baseball. Just awful 🗑️

Kevin @kmrailey @Dodgers please trade for some relief pitchers. This group of beer league slow pitch softball players ain’t working. @Dodgers please trade for some relief pitchers. This group of beer league slow pitch softball players ain’t working.

Bleednblue @BleednblueJohn Attn Andrew Friedman: We need more pitchers in the bullpen like Evan Phillips... We have a lot of young & veteran trade bait that are not reaching thee "DODGERS" expectations. MAKE THE DEAL!!! Attn Andrew Friedman: We need more pitchers in the bullpen like Evan Phillips... We have a lot of young & veteran trade bait that are not reaching thee "DODGERS" expectations. MAKE THE DEAL!!!

The losing streak begins, and the falling continues. @Dodgers The bullpen is back. Roberts puts in the 2 worthless bullpen pitchers to make sure they lose the game. The Dodgers were winning too much.The losing streak begins, and the falling continues. @Dodgers The bullpen is back. Roberts puts in the 2 worthless bullpen pitchers to make sure they lose the game. The Dodgers were winning too much.The losing streak begins, and the falling continues.

BSB @BBorbz @Dodgers Bullpen right back to being atrocious. And our rookie hitters have been useless this year. @Dodgers Bullpen right back to being atrocious. And our rookie hitters have been useless this year.

Marshal🔻SEAL🦭 @Marshal_SEAL @Dodgers The Dodgers when it comes to taking back the second place in the NL west: @Dodgers The Dodgers when it comes to taking back the second place in the NL west: https://t.co/nzHjjAPk3n

However, some fans were easy with their reactions, as they were satisfied with their team winning the series against a strong Astros roster.

Freddie Freeman achieves rare feat for Los Angeles Dodgers

In the bottom of the eighth innings with Rafael Montero pitching for the Astros, Freeman came to the box.

Mookie Betts was stationed on second base after being hit on pitch and stealing second. On a 2 outs 2-1 situation, the veteran infielder hit a line drive towards the right field on a 92 mph changeup.

The double drove in Betts, and Freeman earned his 2000th hit - becoming the seventh active player to do so - and the 1089th RBI of his career. The LA Dodgers rallied to cut short the lead, with Will Smith's two-run home run in the next at-bat.

