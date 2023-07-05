Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts faced severe criticism from fans as his team fell to a defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Having won the opening game of the series, the Dodgers went on to throw away the second game thanks to some very bad bullpen decisions from the manager.

Fans took to social media to slam Roberts for his part in the defeat and pointed to his mismanagement during the course of the game.

Dodgers Meme Team @DodgersMemeTeam Dave Roberts says “Phillips isn’t available” then fucking uses him.



The man is terrible at his job. In game decisions are TERRIBLE. Dave Roberts says “Phillips isn’t available” then fucking uses him. The man is terrible at his job. In game decisions are TERRIBLE.

@ihatethecap @HayesOnBase @TalkinBaseball_ Dave Roberts has been and continues to be a fraud

Hayes on Base ⚾️ (40-45) @HayesOnBase



Hayes on Base ⚾️ (40-45) @HayesOnBase

@TalkinBaseball_ Dodgers Bullpen Manager sure is something. Pitch the same guy, three days in a row, what could go wrong!

Ryan Santourian @RyanMSantourian @TalkinBaseball_ Real smart from Dave Roberts to use Evan Phillips for the 3rd straight game!!!

Howard Cole @Howard_Cole This is your manager, Dave Roberts. Putting Phillips at risk, he blows the save and he'll be unavailable for at least two days. This is 100% in Dave. And it's the inexcusable.

Ms. Pfizer if Ya Nasstttyy @iamcamorree @dodgers when are you guys gonna DFA Dave Roberts @dodgers when are you guys gonna DFA Dave Roberts

Joseph Maduro @JosephMaduro2 Before the game, Dave Roberts said that Evan Phillips was not available due to closing out last two games. He brings him out for the ninth anyway. He gets lit up as he's obviously not right. Dave Roberts is now fighting with himself.

What does he have to do to get fired?

What does he have to do to get fired? Before the game, Dave Roberts said that Evan Phillips was not available due to closing out last two games. He brings him out for the ninth anyway. He gets lit up as he’s obviously not right. Dave Roberts is now fighting with himself.What does he have to do to get fired?

Roberts is a former MLB player who has played for several teams in the major leagues during the first decade of the 21st century. He played for the Dodgers from 2002 and 2004, winning one World Series with them as a player.

After his retirement in 2008, Roberts began his coaching career with the San Diego Padres and was appointed their manager in 2015. In 2016, he joined the Dodgers as manager and led them to a World Series title in 2020.

The Dodgers have had a decent showing in the MLB season so far. They are currently in second place in their division and on course to qualify for the postseason. However, their loss against the Pirates on Tuesday highlighted some shortcomings which need to be fixed.

Roberts received most of the criticism for the loss after he decided to pull starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan after a horrible start to the game and replace him with Caleb Ferguson, who didn't fare much better. Fans didn't hold back with their criticism after the game and made their feelings clear over social media.

Dave Roberts needs to fix the LA Dodgers' pitching problems

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had several short stints of bad results this year in the MLB, but they have never let it continue over a long period of time. Their offense looks to be in good shape, while their bullpen has struggled at times in recent weeks. Manager Dave Roberts needs to keep his team going in the right direction and continue their consistent spell this season.

Despite Tuesday's loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, there are two more games remaining in the series, meaning both teams have a good chance of taking it away. It promises to be an exciting and close contest over the next two days.

