Fans reacted as the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of exit after losing the second game of their NL Division Series at the Dodger Stadium on Monday. The Arizona Diamondbacks took a 4-2 win as the series now shifts to their home for the next two games.

The Dodgers started rookie starter Bobby Miller on the mound, looking to salvage something from the injury-laden starting rotation. Miller almost replicated Clayton Kershaw's first-game disastrous outing, earning three runs in the first innings. After just 1.2 innings in the game, Miller was taken of the mound with LA having to chase the game again.

J.D Martinez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit home runs that cancelled each other out as Arizona led 4-1. The Dbacks bullpen had to come to the fore as the Dodgers had a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth.

Two singles and a walk to Chris Taylor left the Dodgers with three runners on base. They converted one, with Enrique Hernandez driving in an RBI single, but Arizona got the two remaining outs to clear the traffic and keep their lead. They closed out the game with relative ease to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Dodgers fans were distraught after the game as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. One tweeted:

"Time for some Front Office/Managing changes this off-season, can’t continue to do this every season"

Another chimed in:

"You are all a bunch of losers. Blow up this roster. I would rather watch a roster full of young players playing hard than a roster full of over-priced bums that have no heart or character. Yes, I am talking about Betts, Freeman, http://Et.al."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Los Angeles Dodgers not getting it right during October

Last year, after a 111-win regular season, everyone expected the Dodgers to make it big.

They were on track to repeat their 2020 World Series winning success. However, that didn't pan out, as they lost in the NLDS to their division opponents San Diego Padres.

The same seems to be happening this season, but with a different division opponent. Something just doesn't feel right with the Dodgers in October. After another 100-win season, they were expected to dominate the Dbacks but now face elimination with two games on the road.