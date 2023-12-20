Dodgers Hot Stove: 3 players the NL West champs need to target after landing Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow

To say that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going all-in for 2024 would be an understatement. After inking Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting $700 million deal, the team has made it clear that their offseason work is far from finished.

Days later, the Dodgers acquired 6-foot-8 Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. Regarded as one of the more dominant starting arms in the game, Glasnow's acquisition highlights the fact that the team needs to beef up their rotation.

With 2022 ERA champion Julio Urias mired in legal issues, and Clayton Kershaw aging out of his prime, finding starting arms in a top priority. Let's examine three starting pitchers that the Los Angeles Dodgers need to be pursuing with stealth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 players that the Los Angeles Dodgers need to target

3 Corbin Burnes

The 2021 NL Cy Young winner will soon be moving into a position in which his team, the Milwaukee Brewers, will be unable to afford him. In 2023, Corbin Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA. Set to make $14.1 million, he will likely be asking the Brewers for a lot more when he assumes free agency next year. Now might be the time for the Dodgers to make the Brewers an offer before Burnes walks away without a return.

2 Blake Snell

2023 saw San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell go 14-9 with a league-best 2.25 ERA. After winning the second Cy Young of his career, Snell declared free agency. Although the southpaw has been tied to his hometown team, the Seattle Mariners, the 31-year-old free agent is likely very interested in listening in on whatever the Los Angeles Dodgers have to offer.

Expand Tweet

"#CyZilla Confirmed. Blake Snell's 2023 Cy-Young Season." - Borna Nazari

1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto is esteemed as the best pitcher in Japan's NPB pro baseball league. Since joining the Orix Buffaloes in 2017, Yamamoto has a 1.82 ERA to complement his three MVP Awards, five All-Star nods, and a Japan Series.

Expand Tweet

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his 2nd career no hitter for the Orix Buffaloes. Yamamoto is expected to be a Mets target this offseason" - Amazin' Army

Since Yamamoto was posted on November 20, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees have been touted as prime suitors. Expected to be worth some $300 million $300 million, adding an arm like Yamamoto's would elevate the Dodgers' rotation to historical heights.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.