Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives big vote of confidence to Shohei Ohtani's teammate after making strides in Spring Training start

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was happy with the performance of Tyler Glasnow on the mound after the latter completed his final appearance of their spring training camp on Saturday afternoon.

Roberts feels the Dodgers ace is now close to being ready for the upcoming campaign after missing their postseason run to the World Series title due to injury woes.

Glasnow was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason, joining the team ahead of the 2024 season like Shohei Ohtani. Glasnow enjoyed an impressive start with his new team and earned his maiden All-Star Game selection. However, he got sidelined due to an elbow strain in August and did not recover on time to make the Dodgers postseason roster.

On Saturday, Glasnow started on the mound as the Dodgers hosted the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch, Arizona, for their Cactus League encounter. Roberts discussed the performance of the Dodgers pitcher in an interview with SportsNet LA after the game.

"I thought he was good," Roberts said. "The stuff was good. He felt good out there. His mechanics were good. His strike-throwing was fine. It was good to get him through three innings, because his next [start] will be in the exhibition game in Tokyo. He's well on his way."

Glasnow made 22 starts for the Dodgers last season, pitching 134.0 innings with 168 strikeouts, all being career-high figures for the 30-year-old pitcher. He posted a 9-6 record, with a 3.49 ERA and 0.948 WHIP.

Dave Roberts on Blake Snell's next Spring Training start

Dave Roberts won his second World Series title as a manager last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview with SportsNet LA, Dave Roberts also gave his thoughts on Blake Snell, with the left-hander scheduled to start on the mound for the Dodgers against the Athletics on Sunday.

"I think Blake is going to be up to four or five innings," Roberts said. "He's had a good camp. I think he's been pouring into some guys, making sure he's got his side of the street clean and getting ready."

The Dodgers only have three more games remaining in the Cactus League before they board the flight to Japan for the Tokyo Series next weekend.

The reigning World Series champions are set to play two exhibition games with NPB teams, the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers, before kicking off the 2025 MLB season against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 at the Tokyo Dome.

