  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Dodgers new signing follows Shohei Ohtani's cue, ties it with maiden solo HR against Giants

Dodgers new signing follows Shohei Ohtani's cue, ties it with maiden solo HR against Giants

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Mar 02, 2025 06:11 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers new signing follows Shohei Ohtani's cue, ties it with maiden solo HR against Giants - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win in their Cactus League game on Saturday. Dodgers' offseason acquisition Hyeseong Kim grabbed the headlines after his first home run in Spring Training.

Ad

Hyeseong Kim followed his Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani, who smoked his first home run in the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. While Ohtani dispatched the home run in his first at bat of spring, Kim went 1-for-14 with just a single in his first six Cactus League games.

Kim drew a walk and helped open the scoring for the Dodgers on Saturday with an RBI double from Griffin Lockwood-Powell in the bottom third to make it 2-1. The Korean infielder took Giants pitcher Mason Black deep in the fifth inning for a solo home run, tying the game at 2-2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Giants retook the lead after David Villar's RBI single in the next inning. However, just like Ohtani and Kim, Freddie Freeman also registered his first home run of Spring Training this week, tying the game 3-3 with a solo homer in the bottom sixth.

James Outman's sac fly gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning but the Giants fought back again, retaking the lead after a two-run home run from Jerar Encarnacion in the seventh. The Dodgers eventually won the game after Aaron Bacho's go-ahead home run.

Ad

Hyeseong Kim hopes to continue hitting spree after maiden home run for Dodgers

Hyeseong Kim, who signed a three-year, $12.5 million with the Dodgers in January, had his best outing of the spring, driving in three runs in his two at-bats with a hit and a walk on Saturday.

Following his pivotal contribution against the Giants to hand the Dodgers consecutive wins, Kim said:

Ad
"This is my first interview because I hit a home run. I want to do that as much as possible."

According to MLB insider Fabian Ardaya, Hyeseong Kim had dinner plans with Giants outfielder and compatriot Jung Hoo Lee, who had opened the scoring for San Francisco on Saturday. Kim and Lee represented South Korea in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and were teammates during their KBO stint with the Kiwoom Heroes.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी