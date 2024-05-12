Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani suffers minor injury against Padres, set to be out of series finale on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was pulled out of the game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday after experiencing tightness in his back. The Dodgers went on to record a 5-0 victory on the night to tie the series, but their designated hitter had to be removed from the game in the ninth inning.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that it was a precautionary move and that Ohtani would likely be rested for the final game of the series on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ever since signing a historic contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter, Shohei Ohtani has definitely lived up to the price tag. The two-way phenom may be ruled out of pitching duties for the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he is still living up to his $700 million price tag from home plate.

The reigning AL MVP has gotten off to a hot start to his career with the Dodgers and has been one of their best players so far.

The Dodgers have been in good form over the past month and they continued it with a convincing 5-0 victory over the Padres on Saturday. A Freddie Freeman solo homer and a Teoscar Hernandez grand slam saw them over the line as James Paxton shut out the Padres lineup. However, the only cause for concern is the minor injury to Ohtani. Hopefully, the Japanese star will be back in action as early as next week.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says his concern regarding Shohei Ohtani injury is minimal

As soon as Shohei Ohtani was pulled out of the game on Saturday, there was much chatter among Los Angeles Dodgers fans regarding his back problems. However, manager Dave Roberts alleviated those concerns by saying after the game that it was more of a precautionary move.

When asked about his level of concern with the issue, Roberts replied:

"Minimal."

Expand Tweet

Roberts explained that he first caught wind of the issue just before the slugger's fourth at bat and decided not to take any risks since they were already 5-0 up in the game. Ultimately, he assured reporters that it was not a serious issue and he did not expect Ohtani's MLB season to be drastically affected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback