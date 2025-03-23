Dodgers sportscaster identifies $1.425B franchise as biggest threat to team in NL West

LA Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett expects the Arizona Diamondbacks to be the biggest challengers to the reigning World Series champions for the division title this year. He stated that the NL West team from the desert, valued at $1.42 billion according to Forbes, has grown stronger after adding an ace to its rotation in Corbin Burnes, but the absence of Christian Walker is a blow.

The Dodgers have maintained a tight stranglehold over the NL West, having won the division title 14 times, including each of the past three seasons. They have also made 12 straight playoff appearances and posted more than 90 wins in each season except the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Neverett, the television and radio play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers, was asked on the "Baseball Isn’t Boring" podcast on on Friday about who he thinks in the NL West could make it tough for the Dodgers.

"I think No. 1 would be Arizona," he said (15:38 mark). The Diamondbacks have tried everything possible, and bringing in Corbin Burnes is going to be a big deal."

"They had some pretty good pitching anyway. They've got some good young players. They have a pretty good ballclub. But they do miss their first baseman (Christian Walker). He was a pest to the Dodgers. I'm so glad he's gone."

Neverett also shared his thoughts on the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

"The Giants should be better. I don't know if they're going to be. They might be the same as they were last year," he said. "The Padres are going to be in there."

The D-Backs posted an 89-73 record in 2024, earning more wins than they did the previous year when they reached the World Series. However, they still missed out on a playoff spot after finishing third in the NL West.

Tim Neverett predicts more struggles for LA Dodgers' NL West neighbors

The Dodgers have won the NL West the last 3 years while the Rockies have finished in last place (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview on Baseball Isn't Boring, Tim Neverett also stated that the Colorado Rockies will likely finish at the bottom of the NL West again this year.

"This is the definition of insanity," he said. "No disrespect to the ball players, but you're rolling out the same lineup that you've had for the last three years. Two 100-loss seasons in a row. Set a franchise record for losses the previous year. Why would you go with the same thing?"

"Unfortunately, they are probably headed for another rough season in the National League West," he added. "They're probably happy with the new schedule that they don't have to play the Dodgers as many times as they'd have to in the past, and maybe the same with Arizona."

The Rockies have finished in last place in their division in each of the previous three seasons and last reached the playoffs in 2018. Moreover, they have lost more than 90 games in six of the past 10 seasons.

