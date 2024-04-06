Dodgers Trade News: Team inks southpaw reliever Matt Gage to one-year minor league deal

Despite the fact that the 2024 MLB season is still in its infancy, reliever Matt Gage has already seen plenty of movement this year. Now, it looks as though Gage has finally obtained some clarity regarding his immediate baseball future.

As per MLB analyst, the Los Angeles Dodgers inked Gage to a minor-league contract for an undisclosed amount. While the 31-year old has never thrown a pitch for the Dodgers, Gage was a notional member of the team from February 5 until April 2.

"Lefty reliever Matt Gage is back with the Dodgers. Re-signs with them on minors deal" - Jon Heyman

News of the deal comes just four days after the Dodgers released him. Previously, he was claimed off of waivers from the New York Yankees on February 5. Although he was originally slated to start 2024 in Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Dodgers released him from the organization before he could appear in a game for their affiliate.

A tenth round draft pick back in 2014, Matt Gage made his MLB debut for the Toronto Blue Jays, holding a 1.38 ERA through 11 starts before being placed on waivers the following offseason. Ahead of the 2023 season, Gage was picked up by the Houston Astros. In 2023, the New York State-native pitched just 6.2 innings in MLB, with most of his play occuring in Triple-A.

"Here's Matt Gage#s (MattGage91)'s 's strikeout from this evening #BlueJays #NextLevel" - Brennan Delaney

After the Astros acquired closer Josh Hader, locking the esteemed reliever down to a five-year, $95 million deal, the need for Matt Gage in the Astros' bullpen became redundant. Though he may not necessarily see any more playing time this season, at least the 6'3 leftie now has a starting point.

MLB regularity remains a hurdle for Matt Gage

As a result of the acquisition, the Los Angeles Dodgers now have a week to trade Gage, release him, or put forth an attempt to pass him to outright waivers. Since the reliever has not been outrighted in the past, and does not have at least three years of MLB experience, it is likely that he will land in Triple-A Oklahoma City after clearing waivers.

Blessed with one of the best hitting machines in the league, the Dodgers also boast incredible pitching. As such, Gage's path to everyday MLB status is not likely to be a straight or easy trajectory from this point.

