Dodgers Trade: Team acquires Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from White Sox in exchange for Trayce Thompson and Nick Nastrini

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. In exchange, they sent a pair of talented prospects and outfielder Trayce Thompson. The White Sox are offloading a lot of talented players ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline and will likely make more moves. This is a good trade for the Dodgers who were clearly looking to upgrade their pitching staff.

As the Trade Deadline fast approaches, playoff teams are looking to shore up any of their weaknesses. While the top of the Dodgers pitching staff is superb, the depth left something to be desired. This trade helps to change that.

Jeff Passan of ESPN shared the full details of the trade to Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Los Angeles Dodgers receive: RH starter Lance Lynn and RH reliever Joe Kelly



Chicago White Sox receive: RH starter Nick Nastrini (in Double-A), RH reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and OF Trayce Thompson, who was originally drafted by Chicago.

Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly have both been having solid seasons and the Dodgers excel at getting the best out of their players. The hope is that they can make an immediate impact on the National League West leading team.