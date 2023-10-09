Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 9 | 2023 MLB NL Division Series game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will play against each other tonight in the second game of their NLDS series. The Diamondbacks blasted Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, recording six runs in the first inning to dominate for a win. Now, the Dodgers are looking to even it up at home.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zac Gallen will be going for the Diamondbacks in the hopes that they can earn a key 2-0 lead before heading home. Opposite him is highly-touted rookie Bobby Miller. Both these pitchers have been good, with Gallen obviously having a much longer track record.

Zac Gallen is on the mound for the Diamondbacks

That doesn't give either team a big advantage on the mound. In terms of the lineup, the Dodgers hold an edge there thanks to several star hitters. Look for them to get back on track and do enough damage against Gallen to earn a win to even the series.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Tips

The Dodgers are favored in tonight's game. They are -160 to come out victorious. They also hold the fifth-best odds to win the World Series, ahead of the Diamondbacks. That means oddsmakers at FanDuel believe the team can turn it around.

The Dodgers won over 100 games for a reason, so it might be safer to bet them. They don't necessarily have a pitching advantage, but losing two at home to a theoretically inferior opponent is unlikely.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. Baseball is unpredictable. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Head-to-Head

The Dodgers hold the season series advantage. They went 8-6 in 14 total matchups this year. The Diamondbacks also have a 1-0 advantage over the Dodgers in the postseason. They have not played each other in the postseason in recent memory.

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

TBS has the NLDS rights, so they will be broadcasting the Dodgers/Diamondbacks matchup. It is on that channel that you can watch Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers try and even the series with Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks. The game is at 9:07 pm EST.