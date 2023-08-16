Does Mike Trout's $426,500,000 contract eclipse Neymar’s Al Hilal deal? Soccer star's SPL offer compared with MLB's top earner

Mike Trout has the largest contract in MLB history, so it naturally gets compared to a lot of other sports contracts. When Kylian Mbappe was offered a stunning contract, it was compared to the Los Angeles Angels' superstar's deal. Now that Neymar is joining Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, the comparison is being made once again.

Neymar signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal that will give him a guaranteed $300 million. He could earn up to $400 million based on commercial deals with the team. PSG, his former club, accepted $102 million as a transfer fee. How does that compare to Mike Trout?

How Mike Trout stacks up against Neymar's new deal

Mike Trout's contract is for $426,500,000 over 12 seasons. That eclipses Neymar's total, which is $300 million. Trout has him beat by over $100 million. However, that's not the only way to compare.

Mike Trout's contract is steep

By AAV, Trout, who is not even the highest paid player in baseball (Aaron Judge would be), makes about $35.5 million per season. For Neymar, he will make about $150 million per season.

Since Neymar's deal is for two seasons alone, it's one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history. For reference, Shohei Ohtani might get $60 million this offseason in the richest MLB deal ever.

That would still pale in comparison to the Al Hilal deal for Neymar. Even Judge's $40 million or Justin Verlander's $43.33 million pales in comparison to the soccer star's new contract.