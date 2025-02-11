"Double agent", "He was a secret agent all along" - Fans react to ex-Giants president Farhan Zaidi reuniting with Dodgers as special advisor

On Monday, former San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was appointed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special advisor to the organization. Zaidi had previously served as the general manager for the Dodgers before he had taken up his role with the Giants.

Giants supporters are quite displeased that Farhan Zaidi has gone back to serve the Dodgers franchise and vented their anger on social media. According to the Giants fans, Zaidi is a double agent who was working for the Dodgers all along.

Farhan Zaidi served the previous four years as the general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers before accepting the offer to become the president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants at the end of the 2018 season. The Giants went on to set a franchise record with 107 wins in 2021 and claimed the division title but eventually lost their playoff series against the Dodgers.

However, that turned out to be the only postseason appearance for the Giants under the previous administration. The team regressed in the following seasons, taking fourth place in the National League West for the past two years. The Giants fired Farhan Zaidi at the end of the 2024 campaign and appointed their former All-Star catcher Buster Posey as the successor to his role.

Now Giants fans are bitter that Zaidi went back to the Dodgers just months after leaving San Francisco.

"Double agent," accused one fan.

"He was a secret agent all along," cried another fan.

"Mole mission complete, sleeper agent confirmed," said another fan.

The accusations from the Giants faithful continued on X.

"He was always working for the Dodgers," posted one fan.

"Set the Giants back 7-10 years," another fan remarked.

"Hope he is equally successful with the Dodgers as he was with the Giants," wrote another fan.

Despite winning three World Series titles within five years in the previous decade, the Giants have only made one postseason appearance in the last eight seasons.

Flexible role for Farhan Zaidi in new Dodgers appointment

Farhan Zaidi helped the Dodgers win two NL pennants during his time as the GM (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although Farhan Zaidi was officially announced to be a special advisor to the Los Angeles Dodgers, his role is expected to stretch beyond the MLB. He will be acting as an assistant for team owner and chairman Mark Walter and also looking out at the latter's other sports interests, such as the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA and Premier League club Chelsea.

During his tenure as the Dodgers general manager, Zaidi led the team to four division titles and two NL pennants. The Dodgers had also reached the World Series for the first time after 29 years when they made successive apperances at the Fall Classic in 2017 and 2018.

