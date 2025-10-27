"Drop dead gorgeous" - Trey Yesavage swoons over girlfriend Taylor turning heads in chic game day outfits during World Series in Toronto

Trey Yesavage's girlfriend, Taylor Frick, traveled north of the border to cheer the Toronto Blue Jays rookie, making the start in World Series Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center.After the planned events came to an end this weekend, Taylor recapped the journey with her social media post, documenting what she did over the last two days. Apart from the World Series Games 1 &amp; 2, Taylor also attended the concert in Toronto. She posted pictures with Yesavage after the Game 1 win and the bomber jacket she wore for an event.&quot;lived a lot of lives in 48 hrs,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrey Yesavage had a couple of comments to show her love for Taylor Frick. He commented:&quot;So many miles for so much love❤️❤️❤️&quot;In another comment, he wrote:&quot;Drop dead GORGEOUS 😍😍😍&quot;Comments sectionIn his Game 1 start, Trey Yesavage threw four innings for two earned runs and five strikeouts. The Blue Jays won the game 11-4, but they dropped Game 2 to the Dodgers 5-1 as the World Series is tied 1-1 heading to LA.Trey Yesavage celebrates anniversary with warm post dedicated to Taylor FrickTrey Yesavage and Taylor Frick met at East Carolina University and made their relationship public in December 2023. On Oct. 8, Yesavage celebrated their second anniversary with a warm post celebrating their love. He wrote:&quot;Happy anniversary to the woman that completes me! You are my best friend. You know how to always put a smile on my face. You fill my life with love and I’m so thankful for you. You do so much behind the scenes for us that goes unnoticed but I see it. I love you more and more with every day that passes❤️&quot;In the comments, Taylor reaffirmed her love for Yesavage with a sweet reply. She wrote:&quot;I love you so much my sweet boy, a million anniversaries to go ❤️&quot;Trey Yesavage might next feature in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. It remains to be seen if he can help Toronto get another win.