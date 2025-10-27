  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB World Series 2025
  • "Drop dead gorgeous" - Trey Yesavage swoons over girlfriend Taylor turning heads in chic game day outfits during World Series in Toronto

"Drop dead gorgeous" - Trey Yesavage swoons over girlfriend Taylor turning heads in chic game day outfits during World Series in Toronto

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:27 GMT
&quot;Drop dead gorgeous&quot; - Trey Yesavage swoons over girlfriend Taylor turning heads in chic game day outfits during World Series in Toronto. Credit: Trey Yesavage/Instagram
"Drop dead gorgeous" - Trey Yesavage swoons over girlfriend Taylor turning heads in chic game day outfits during World Series in Toronto. Credit: Trey Yesavage/Instagram

Trey Yesavage's girlfriend, Taylor Frick, traveled north of the border to cheer the Toronto Blue Jays rookie, making the start in World Series Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center.

Ad

After the planned events came to an end this weekend, Taylor recapped the journey with her social media post, documenting what she did over the last two days. Apart from the World Series Games 1 & 2, Taylor also attended the concert in Toronto. She posted pictures with Yesavage after the Game 1 win and the bomber jacket she wore for an event.

"lived a lot of lives in 48 hrs," she wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Trey Yesavage had a couple of comments to show her love for Taylor Frick. He commented:

"So many miles for so much love❤️❤️❤️"

In another comment, he wrote:

"Drop dead GORGEOUS 😍😍😍"
Comments section
Comments section

In his Game 1 start, Trey Yesavage threw four innings for two earned runs and five strikeouts. The Blue Jays won the game 11-4, but they dropped Game 2 to the Dodgers 5-1 as the World Series is tied 1-1 heading to LA.

Ad

Trey Yesavage celebrates anniversary with warm post dedicated to Taylor Frick

Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick met at East Carolina University and made their relationship public in December 2023. On Oct. 8, Yesavage celebrated their second anniversary with a warm post celebrating their love. He wrote:

"Happy anniversary to the woman that completes me! You are my best friend. You know how to always put a smile on my face. You fill my life with love and I’m so thankful for you. You do so much behind the scenes for us that goes unnoticed but I see it. I love you more and more with every day that passes❤️"
Ad

In the comments, Taylor reaffirmed her love for Yesavage with a sweet reply. She wrote:

"I love you so much my sweet boy, a million anniversaries to go ❤️"

Trey Yesavage might next feature in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. It remains to be seen if he can help Toronto get another win.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications