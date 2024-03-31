"Dude keeps shutting up the doubters" - Padres fans react to Jung Hoo Lee's first MLB homer with his father in attendance

San Francisco Giants' newly acquired outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has got fans in high spirits after launching his first MLB home run with his father in attendance against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old Korean star launched a 424-feet homer off in the top of the eighth inning to give his team a 4-1 lead. While there were many who doubted whether the Lee would be able to adjust to the MLB in his first year, he seems to have proven them wrong, and the Giants fans have made that clear.

"Dude keeps shutting up the doubters," tweeted one fan.

"Kid has a huge future," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Jung Hoo Lee started his major league career with the Nexen Heroes in the KBO in 2017 and won the Rookie of the Year in his first season with them.

He's the son famous former player Lee Jong-Beom, who was nicknamed the "Son of the Wind," which has led to Jung Hoo Lee being called "Grandson of the Wind". After seven years in the KBO, Lee was posted to the MLB market this year and was snapped u[ by the Giants in December.

Lee has been impressive over spring training with the Giants and has shown lots of promising signs for a successful MLB career. While the Giants threw away a lead in the first game of their series against the Astros, they made a strong comeback in the second game, with Lee playing his part.

The Korean seems to have built on that confidence, as he launched his first home run in the MLB in the third game of the series. While it was proof for fans that he has what it takes, it was made even more special, as his father was in attendance.

When will Blake Snell join Jung Hoo Lee in action for the Giants?

While Korean star Jung Hoo Lee was one of the few early signings the San Francisco Giants made this offseason, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell was the last.

While Lee is already winning the hearts of Giants fans, they are also eager to Snell in action for them in the MLB. The ace made a Double-A appearance on Friday, throwing 74 pitches with 11 strikeouts over 4 innings.

If his preparations continue on course, Snell may be ready as early as Wednesday to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

