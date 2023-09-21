Dusty Baker, manager of the Houston Astros, couldn’t hide his relief and enthusiasm as his team secured a thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park.

This nail-biting win came at a crucial juncture for the Astros, especially considering their rivals, the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, are breathing down their necks in the American League West standings.

"That was a big win," [...] It was nice to see the guys happy and partying because it's been a morgue in there for the past two days. - Dusty Baker on tonight’s walkoff win.

The Astros had been trailing 1-0 until the eighth inning when Jeremy Peña’s clutch RBI double tied the game. Then, in the ninth inning, Mauricio Dubón stepped up with a walk-off single that sent Astros fans into a frenzy.

How is the postseason chase looking for the Houston Astros?

Dusty Baker acknowledged the importance of this victory, labeling it as one of the biggest of the season. He emphasized the need for momentum as the Astros enter the final stretch of the regular season, with a critial series against the Kansas City Royals on the horizon.

Cristian Javier’s stellar pitching performance, recording 11 strikeouts in five innings, was a key factor in the Astros’ resurgence. This win not only helped them maintain their lead in the AL West but also hinted at a potential rematch in the postseason with the Orioles, who are currently the top seeds in the AL playoffs.

As the Astros strive to secure their spot in the playoffs, this thrilling walk-off win provided a much-needed boost of confidence and energy, putting them on the right track to achieve their MLB postseason goals.