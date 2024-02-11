Dylan Cease Trade Update: Yankees reportedly refusing to give up prized prospect Spencer Jones to land White Sox ace

Dylan Cease has agreed to a contract worth $8 million for the 2024 season Chicago White Sox to avoid arbitration. With a promising future and an ERA of 3.83 over five years, the 28-year-old ace has generated interest from various teams, including the New York Yankees.

During his free-agency period, Cease was among the most sought-after players before the White Sox signed him in January. However, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, if the management is willing to negotiate a trade, the Yankees could be a potential participant given his demand in the offseason.

"The New York Yankees are still open to acquiring Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease, but they refuse to part with prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones," Nightengale reported.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent trade, the Baltimore Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes, the 2021 Cy Young winner, from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joey Ortiz, D.L. Hall, and a 2024 2nd-round pick option. However, reports suggest that the Yankees were the first to contact the Brewers for Burnes.

Expand Tweet

The deal didn't go through as the Brewers asked for the young prospect, Spencer Jones, in return from New York. This confirms that the Yankees are not willing to trade their potential star, and the same holds for the Cease case as well.

How interested are the Yankees in Dylan Cease?

The New York Yankees had the option to sign Dylan Cease as a free agent last year but instead focused on Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. After negotiations with Snell fell through, they signed Marcus Stroman for a two-year deal.

Although some experts believe that the Yankees have finished managing their rotation, the management has not yet closed their options. They are still looking for a starter to support the reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, and Cease seems to fit the role.

According to Yankees GM Aaron Boone, the addition of Burnes has made the Orioles more formidable.

“That could be a little bit of a problem,” Boone said. “Obviously, an amazing pitcher going to a great team. We’ll see a lot of him and look forward to the opportunity to compete against the best.”

And, Cease could help the Yankees tackle their division rival in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.