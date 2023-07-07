Louisiana State University outfielder Dylan Crews is favored by many to be the first pick in this year's MLB draft.

There are no guarantees when it comes to the draft, but the 21-year-old from Florida seems as close as you can get to a sure thing. Crews won the Golden Spikes Award in 2023, an annual award for the best amateur player in the United States.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the first pick in the draft but there are no certainties that they will select Crews, especially considering his extravagant demands. The prospect is rumored to want a record $10 million signing bonus from any team, he signs with according to several insiders.

"Dylan Crews is apparently rumored to want $10 million dollars. If the Pirates do not select him, he could fall to Detroit and their slot value is around $8.3 million Boras might cost Crews millions they way he is handling this situation" - Kody Duncan

Crews is represented by sports agent Scott Boras. Regarded as one of the top (if not the top) MLB agent in the country, he represents some of the game's biggest names, including Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper and New York Mets' Max Scherzer.

A recent tweet by MLB writer Cody Duncan suggested the bold demands of the agent could cost his client. If the Pirates are thrown off by the high signing bonus, Crews could drop in the draft to the second or third pick.

The previous record bonus for a first pick was $8.42 million paid by the Detroit Tigers for Spencer Torkelson.

Boras has a reputation as one of the top negotiators in the game. He usually get his clients what they are looking for and this may be a gamble worth taking for Crews.

Dylan Crews projected to be the first pick of the 2023 MLB Draft

Dylan Crews of the LSU Tigers celebrates after winning the NCAA College World Series at Charles Schwab Field

Dylan Crews is one of the top pure hitters in the draft this season. He has the ability to hit with power and is defensively sound.

theScore @theScore Dylan Crews is looking to get PAID. Dylan Crews is looking to get PAID. 💰 https://t.co/ENEspvfLuy

As a freshman, Crews came out firing and broke the LSU home run record for a freshman. That season, he finished with 18 home runs, 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

In 2022, he recorded 22 home runs, 72 RBIs and finished with a .349 batting average.

The outfielder has an incredible .426/.567/.713 slash line over 71 games in 2023. He has recorded 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, 110 hits and six stolen bases over 258 at-bats.

